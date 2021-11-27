Odisha: Four boys drown in Mahanadi near Cuttack

Four boys have drowned in the Mahanadi River near Cuttack city of Odisha, police said on Saturday.

Their bodies were fished out of the river on Friday, a police officer said.

The boys, aged 12-14, hailed from Potapokhari locality of the city. They had gone to play near the river on Thursday afternoon, he said.

When the boys did not return home by evening, family members launched a frantic search in the area and found their bicycles on the riverbank near Gandhipalli, around 2 km from their residences, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said.

Police was informed around 9 PM and fire brigade and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel launched a search operation, and found one body around 1 km downstream from where they had gone missing at 11 PM, he said.

The search operation went on throughout the night and the remaining bodies were traced on Friday morning, Chauliaganj police station Inspector S Rout said.

It is yet to be ascertained how the boys had drowned, he said, adding that the autopsy was conducted and the bodies handed over to their families, he added.

