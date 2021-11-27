Left Menu

Maha: Four warkaris killed, 23 injured after being hit by mini-truck near Pune, driver detained

Four warkaris devotees of Lord Vitthal going on foot were killed and at least 23 of their fellow pilgrims were injured after being hit by a mini pickup truck near Kanhe village in the Pune district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said. The pilgrims were on their way to Alandi, a temple town located approximately 25 kms from Pune city, when the incident took place around 6 am in Maval Tehsil, they said.A group of warkaris was coming on foot from Raigad district.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:42 IST
Maha: Four warkaris killed, 23 injured after being hit by mini-truck near Pune, driver detained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) going on foot were killed and at least 23 of their fellow pilgrims were injured after being hit by a mini pickup truck near Kanhe village in the Pune district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said.

The pilgrims were on their way to Alandi, a temple town located approximately 25 kms from Pune city, when the incident took place around 6 am in Maval Tehsil, they said.

''A group of warkaris was coming on foot from Raigad district. When they reached Sate Phata on old Mumbai-Pune highway, a mini-truck hit them, in which around 27 of them suffered injuries,'' said inspector Vilas Bhosale of Wadgaon Maval police station.

''The injured were shifted to different hospitals, where four of them died during treatment,'' he said.

The police have detained the driver of the vehicle and a probe is on, Bhosale added. Warkaris take annual 'wari' (pilgrimage) to Pandharpur town in Solapur district in the state, famous for its Lord Vitthal temple. The annual pilgrimage, which generally begins in June, culminates on the day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which usually falls in the month of July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021