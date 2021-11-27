Left Menu

Carcasses of 3 elephants buried after post-mortem, action under Wildlife Protection act likely

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:15 IST
Carcasses of 3 elephants buried after post-mortem, action under Wildlife Protection act likely
  • Country:
  • India

The carcasses of the three elephants, which were mowed down by a speeding train near Ettimadai on the outskirts of the city on November 26 were cremated on Saturday, at a distance from the spot, after post-mortem.

However, one of the elephants was found to be pregnant and the body of the calf was removed during the post-mortem, police said.

Meanwhile the loco pilot and his assistant were questioned by the Railway police and forest department officials, during which the driver reportedly said that he had tried to stop the train and also scare away the animals.

The forest department would take action under the Wildlife Protection Act if the Mangaluru-Chennai Express train was found to have violated the speed limits while moving through the particular spot, they said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MP, P R Nataajan demanded to know about the report of inquiry by Railways, when similar deaths occured at the same track a few years ago.

Wildlife enthusiasts also requested the Railways to take steps to prevent such incidents in future, as eight elephants had died in the last five years on that track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021