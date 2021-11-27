Left Menu

Bomb found in village bordering Army firing range in Mhow, defused

A live bomb was found on Saturday at Kuti village bordering the Army firing range in Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. A bomb was spotted by a resident of Kuti village while cutting bushes for the construction of his house, Badgonda police station inspector Amit Kumar told PTI.

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:20 IST
A live bomb was found on Saturday at Kuti village bordering the Army firing range in Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The bomb was defused by Army personnel, an official said. A bomb was spotted by a resident of Kuti village while cutting bushes for the construction of his house, Badgonda police station inspector Amit Kumar told PTI. When it was confirmed that it was an Army bomb, all residents of the locality were evacuated and the Army and the police were informed, the inspector said.

“A team of Army personnel arrived a the spot and defused the bomb. Army authorities have initiated an inquiry,'' Kumar added.

