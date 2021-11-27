Left Menu

Five TN forest dept officials 'detained' in Kerala

Five forest department officials from Tamil Nadu, who had gone to Palakkad to enqure about the speed of the train which nowed down three elephants, including a pregnant one, near Ettimadai on the outskirts of the city on November 26, were reportedly detained at Palakkad railway station on Saturday, police said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-11-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 20:32 IST
Five TN forest dept officials 'detained' in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

: Five forest department officials from Tamil Nadu, who had gone to Palakkad to enqure about the speed of the train which nowed down three elephants, including a pregnant one, near Ettimadai on the outskirts of the city on November 26, were reportedly detained at Palakkad railway station on Saturday, police said. The loco pilot and co pilot, both from Kerala, were questioned about the deaths of the pachyderms by Railway and forest department officials earlier and they were stated to have said that they tried to stop the train and scare away the pachyderms. The forest peronnel from Tamil Nadu, who went to Palakkad railway station, were reportedly detained by railway police there.

Hearing about this, some fringe political outfits like Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kahakam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal staged a protest near the Malayali Samaj building and raised slogans against the action.

District Forest Officer Ashok Kumar is engaged in talks with railway officials in Kerala on the matter, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021