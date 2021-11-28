Left Menu

4 feared trapped in J’khand coal mine, NDRF to carry out rescue op

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:51 IST
Four persons, including a woman, are feared trapped in an abandoned coal mine for the past two days, with the local police having failed to trace them, a senior officer said.

A team of NDRF personnel will arrive in Bokaro to carry out search and rescue operations at the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) mine in Chandankiyari block of the district, the officer said.

The four – all residents of Tilatand village – reportedly got trapped after the mine collapsed on Friday.

Bokaro SP Chandan Kumar Jha told PTI that the NDRF team will start operations later in the day to rescue the four, who had entered the quarry for illegal mining.

''Four people, including a woman, are reportedly trapped in Parvatpur coal block. Their families have claimed that they went missing after the mine collapsed,'' Jha said.

