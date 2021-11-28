Left Menu

Kashmir continues to reel under cold, Srinagar records below 0 degrees

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-11-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 13:51 IST
The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir dropped on Sunday as cold conditions returned across the valley and mercury settled below the freezing point, met department officials said.

The temperature last night dropped across the valley except in the Kokernag town in the south, they said.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius last night -- down from 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg resort town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has said the weather will most likely remain dry but cold till December 3.

The wintry conditions in the valley set in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December. 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

