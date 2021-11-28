Left Menu

Fire in two commercial complexes in Ahmedabad brought under control; no casualties reported

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 19:33 IST
Fire in two commercial complexes in Ahmedabad brought under control; no casualties reported
  • Country:
  • India

Fires broke out in two multi-storey commercial complexes in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on Sunday, though both were doused soon and did not result in any casualty, officials said.

A fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial complex on SG highway in the evening, but it was brought under control before it could spread through the structure, a fire department personnel said.

In the other incident, a fire broke out in a readymade garments unit located in a four-storey building on Relief Road in the eastern part of the city, which was brought under control in 45 minutes, said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

''The fire witnessed in the electrical duct of one of the floors of the 10 storey building damaged ducts from the 2nd till the 9th floor, though it did not spread to the offices located in the complex. Since it was Sunday, there were few occupants. The blaze was brought under control in one hour,'' Bhatt said.

The blaze in the building on Relief Road was possibly caused by short circuit in the garment machine or electrical equipment, leading to damage to some machinery, he said.

No injury was reported in both incidents, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021