Heavy rainfall expected between Nov 30 and Dec 2 in Palghar, warns collector
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:05 IST
Heavy rainfall is expected between November 30 and December 2 in Palghar district and people, especially farmers, are advised to take precautions, Collector Manick Gursal said on Sunday.
A weather alert will be posted on Monday, he added.
