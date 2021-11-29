Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Italy and France sign agreement on space launchers Italy and France clinched an accord on Friday to strengthen their cooperation on space launchers as part of a broader bilateral treaty.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 02:30 IST
Italy and France sign agreement on space launchers

Italy and France clinched an accord on Friday to strengthen their cooperation on space launchers as part of a broader bilateral treaty. Among the goals laid out in the bilateral treaty were pledges to reinforce military connections, including at an industrial level, and work together in the space sector.

Archaeologists find 800-year old mummy in Peru

A team of experts has found a mummy estimated to be at least 800 years old on Peru's central coast, one of the archaeologists who participated in the excavation said on Friday. The mummified remains were of a person from the culture that developed between the coast and mountains of the South American country. The mummy, whose gender was not identified, was discovered in the Lima region, said archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna.

