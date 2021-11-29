Minor earthquake in TN

An earthquake occurred early on Monday off Tamil Nadu's northern town of Vellore, the National Centre for Seismology said. The earthquake was of a magnitude of 3.6, and it occurred on Monday at '04:17:22 IST' at a depth of 25 kilometers and it was 59 kilometers off Vellore and about 184 km west of Chennai, the NCS under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

