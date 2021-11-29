Minor earthquake in TN

An earthquake occurred early on Monday off Tamil Nadu's northern town of Vellore, the National Centre for Seismology said while district authorities said a house in a village suffered some damage. The earthquake was of the magnitude of 3.6, and it occurred on Monday at '04:17:22 IST' at a depth of 25 kilometres and it was 59 kilometres off Vellore and about 184 km west of Chennai, the NCS under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said. Vellore District authorities, pointing to the quake that covered Mathura Meenoor Kollaimedu area under Thattapparai village (Gudiyattam taluk) said a house in that locality suffered damage.

It was a 'crack' due to 'ground shake' in the house (ground plus one) owned by 58-year old G Selvam. Work was on to ascertain if the quake has caused any further damage in the district, authorities added.

