Left Menu

Minor earthquake in TN

An earthquake occurred early on Monday off Tamil Nadus northern town of Vellore, the National Centre for Seismology said while district authorities said a house in a village suffered some damage. Vellore District authorities, pointing to the quake that covered Mathura Meenoor Kollaimedu area under Thattapparai village Gudiyattam taluk said a house in that locality suffered damage.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 11:02 IST
Minor earthquake in TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake occurred early on Monday off Tamil Nadu's northern town of Vellore, the National Centre for Seismology said while district authorities said a house in a village suffered some damage. The earthquake was of the magnitude of 3.6, and it occurred on Monday at '04:17:22 IST' at a depth of 25 kilometres and it was 59 kilometres off Vellore and about 184 km west of Chennai, the NCS under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said. Vellore District authorities, pointing to the quake that covered Mathura Meenoor Kollaimedu area under Thattapparai village (Gudiyattam taluk) said a house in that locality suffered damage.

It was a 'crack' due to 'ground shake' in the house (ground plus one) owned by 58-year old G Selvam. Work was on to ascertain if the quake has caused any further damage in the district, authorities added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021