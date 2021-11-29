Left Menu

Roads to be constructed for future, not as relic of past: Kerala HC to state govt

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-11-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 11:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Roads should be constructed with an eye on the future and not as relics of the past, the Kerala High Court on Monday said while asking the state government to reconsider a road construction project where the width is proposed to be reduced due to financial constraints.

The high court said financial crunch cannot be a reason for the state government to reduce the width of a road.

It said that in view of the increasing vehicular traffic and the potentiality for accidents, ''roads should be constructed with an eye on the future.'' ''The government should consider whether roads should be constructed for the future or as a relic of the past,'' the court added.

The court was hearing a land acquisition matter during which the government said it has decided to reduce the width from the earlier proposed 12-16 meters to 8-10 meters due to a financial crunch.

The court asked the government pleader to take specific instructions on the observations made by it and listed the matter for hearing on December 14.

