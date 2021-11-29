Left Menu

Bommai urges Centre to send team to assess rain-related damage

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has urged the Centre to send a team to assess the rain related damage to release funds accordingly.The Finance department has written to the Disaster Management secretary.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:12 IST
Bengaluru Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Image Credit: ANI
''The Finance department has written to the Disaster Management secretary. The relief amount will released once the fund arrives. I have also written to the Centre to send a team to assess the loss,'' Bommai told reporters here.

He was responding a query on the month long rain spell wreaking havoc in parts of the state, where several people lost their lives, while a large number of properties were damaged and standing crops in vast areas destroyed.

The Chief Minister said the state government has done an assessment of the rain-related damage. He, however, said that he would give a detailed memorandum to the Centre once the central team completes its assessment. Bommai said the districts have at their disposal Rs 685 crore for relief work and in some districts such as Davangere, disbursal of relief amount has started.

