Asian Paints opens "Beautiful Homes" store in city

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:19 IST
Asian Paints, Asia's third largest paint company, will open more multi-category ''Beautiful Homes'' across India, to offer the customers an enhanced home and decor shopping experience, a top company official said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after opening the second such store in the city, the 29th in the country, Asian Paints Managing Director and CEO, Amit Syngle said that the company plans to launch two to three such ''Beautiful Homes'' every month in India also in Tamil Nadu like Salem and Hosur and other cities.

Stating that ''Beautiful Homes'' is a one-stop shop for all things decor and home furnishings, providing customers with the ultimate shopping experience meant to facilitate a makeover for their homes, Syngle said that the newly opened store here is one of the finest in the country.

To a question on the state's contribution to the turnover of the company, without specifying the percentage, he said that Tamil Nadu, particularly the southern markets were substantial and very strong for the company.

The company, which has eight plants in India and 17 plants in other countries, has introduced lightings, furnishings and furniture in its portfolio and offers range of sanitizers and surface disinfectants in the health and hygiene segment, Syngle said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

