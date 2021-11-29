Fire destroys major portion of Pune restaurant; no report of injury

A major part of a well-known restaurant on Sinhagad Road in Pune was gutted in a fire in the early hours of Monday, though no injury was reported in the incident, an official said.

An alert call was received by the fire department of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority at around 2:30am and three fire-tending vehicles were rushed to the spot, while one such vehicle was sent from Sinhagad, he said.

''The restaurant is situated in a dense residential area and the first aim was to remove cylinders from its kitchen so that the blaze does not spread. This task was achieved and a major disaster was averted. However, the eatery's furniture etc got charred. Since it was empty at the time of fire, there was no injury to anybody,'' he informed.

The fire took two hours to douse and cooling operations went for some more time, he added.

