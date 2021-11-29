Left Menu

Suspected movement of leopard around temple creates panic near Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Nov 29 PTI Panic gripped residents of Sugunapuram on the outskirts of the city after reports of a person seeing a leopard sitting on the gate of a temple, police said on Monday. They advised the people against going to the area, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:21 IST
Suspected movement of leopard around temple creates panic near Coimbatore
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Nov 29 (PTI): Panic gripped residents of Sugunapuram on the outskirts of the city after reports of a person seeing a leopard sitting on the gate of a temple, police said on Monday. According to the police, the person returning home on Sunday night noticed the leopard and alerted the forest and police officials. The forest officials reached the spot, checked out and said it was the big cat moving around. They advised the people against going to the area, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021