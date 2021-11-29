Left Menu

Orphanage inmate raped in Doon

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:24 IST
Orphanage inmate raped in Doon
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl at an orphanage here was allegedly raped by a fellow inmate at the facility and the case came to light when the victim found five-month pregnant.

The boy and the girl, both aged-17 years, are said to have been in love with each other, SP (city) Sarita Dobhal said.

The incident occurred at Bal-Vanita Ashram, an orphanage located at Tilak Road in the city, the SP said.

The victim is around five months pregnant, the SP said but added that her medical report is yet to arrive.

The matter came to light when the girl took ill and informed the orphanage administration about it, Dobhal said.

A case has been registered and an investigation launched into the matter, the SP Dobhal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021