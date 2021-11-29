Orphanage inmate raped in Doon

A teenage girl at an orphanage here was allegedly raped by a fellow inmate at the facility and the case came to light when the victim found five-month pregnant.

The boy and the girl, both aged-17 years, are said to have been in love with each other, SP (city) Sarita Dobhal said.

The incident occurred at Bal-Vanita Ashram, an orphanage located at Tilak Road in the city, the SP said.

The victim is around five months pregnant, the SP said but added that her medical report is yet to arrive.

The matter came to light when the girl took ill and informed the orphanage administration about it, Dobhal said.

A case has been registered and an investigation launched into the matter, the SP Dobhal said.

