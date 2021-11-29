Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southeast of Honshu, Japan – GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:28 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ added.
Also Read: Japan's former princess leaves for US with commoner husband
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
Advertisement