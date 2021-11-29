Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southeast of Honshu, Japan – GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ added.

