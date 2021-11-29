Science News Roundup: Archaeologists find 800-year old mummy in Peru

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Archaeologists find 800-year old mummy in Peru A team of experts has found a mummy estimated to be at least 800 years old on Peru's central coast, one of the archaeologists who participated in the excavation said on Friday.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Archaeologists find 800-year old mummy in Peru

A team of experts has found a mummy estimated to be at least 800 years old on Peru's central coast, one of the archaeologists who participated in the excavation said on Friday. The mummified remains were of a person from the culture that developed between the coast and mountains of the South American country. The mummy, whose gender was not identified, was discovered in the Lima region, said archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna.

