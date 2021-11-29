Left Menu

Oxygen unit installed at govt hospital

Erode TN, Nov 29 PTI An oxygen generator donated by the San Francisco Gulf Tamil Mandram was installed on Monday at the Government Anthiyur Hospital at a cost of Rs 25.50 lakh.Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S.Muthusamy unveiled the generator.He said the generator would help the patients and also save them.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:05 IST
Oxygen unit installed at govt hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), Nov 29 (PTI): An oxygen generator donated by the San Francisco Gulf Tamil Mandram was installed on Monday at the Government Anthiyur Hospital at a cost of Rs 25.50 lakh.

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S.Muthusamy unveiled the generator.

He said the generator would help the patients and also save them. Such generators were already installed in almost all government hospitals, he said. He appealed to the people to make use of the service of the government hospitals.

Later, he inspected the Anthiyur Big Tank and Gettisamudram Tank. A.G. Venkatachalam, MLA of Anthiyur, and K. Murugesan, District Revenue Officer, were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021