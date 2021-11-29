Left Menu

52.5 lakh houses delivered, over 83 lakh grounded for construction under PMAY-U: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:28 IST
Around 52.55 lakh houses have been completed and delivered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and 83.36 lakh houses are currently grounded for construction, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said states and Union Territories have been advised to complete all the sanctioned projects/houses within a stipulated timeline.

According to the ministry, around 9.71 lakh houses have been completed and delivered to beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the PMAY-U, followed by Gujarat (6.22 lakh), Maharashtra (5.26 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (4.77 lakh).

''Under PMAY-U, participating states/Union Territories (UTs) have undertaken a demand survey and assessed a demand of 112.24 lakh houses in urban areas. Against this, a total of 114.06 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far. Of the sanctioned houses, 89.36 lakh houses have been grounded for construction...'' the minister said in his written reply.

While replying to another question, Kishore said 3,131 Smart City projects worth Rs 53,175 crore have been completed.

The Centre had launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on June 25, 2015 for development of 100 cities as 'Smart Cities'.

''The cities were selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As on November 12, 2021, these Smart Cities have tendered out 6,452 projects worth Rs 1,84,998 crore; out of which work orders have been issued in 5,809 projects worth Rs 1,56,571 crore and 3,131 of those projects worth Rs 53,175 crore have been completed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

