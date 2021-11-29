Left Menu

Fire breaks out in shanties in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:33 IST
A massive fire broke out in several shanties in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Monday evening, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 6.01 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

So far, there is no report of injury to anyone, the official said.

