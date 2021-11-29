Will issue order to make it mandatory for carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he would issue an order in the next two-three days to make it mandatory for the carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles.

Addressing an event, Gadkari said, India imports petroleum products worth 8 lakh crore every year, and if the country continues to depend on fossil fuels, then its import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh in the next five years.

''To reduce import of fossil fuels, I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make flex-fuel engines vehicles (that can run on more than one fuel),'' the road transport and highways minister said.

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

Gadkari said that top officials of Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have assured him that they will introduce flex engines in their vehicles.

He also said India is the fastest-growing economy in the world.

Gadkari noted that politics is an instrument of socio-economic reform.

