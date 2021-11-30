Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Coronavirus reinfections rarely severe

Also Read: FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)