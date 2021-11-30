Kabul roadside blast injures five, says TV station Ariana
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:14 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A roadside bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul caused at least five casualties, television station Ariana News said on Tuesday.
The target of the attack appeared to have been an open-backed vehicle like a Toyota Hilux, it added, but there were no further details and no official confirmation of the figures.
