77 under-development roads damaged in rains to be repaired at cost of Rs 17cr: Kerala Minister

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:36 IST
Seventy seven roads being developed under KIIFB projects across the state that got damaged due to the recent rains would be repaired at a cost of Rs 17 crore, Kerala Public Works Department Minister P A Muhammed Riyas said on Tuesday.

The minister, in a Facebook post, said that orders have been issued to repair the roads in question without waiting for the development work to complete. These 77 roads, which are yet to be completed and in some parts are awaiting land acquisition, are in a dilapidated condition, he said and added that the repair work will start as soon as the rains stop.

The Rs 17 crore sanctioned for the repairs of these 77 roads in 11 districts are in addition to the Rs 119 crore recently sanctioned for maintenance of 756 PWD roads in the state, the minister said in his post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

