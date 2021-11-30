Guj: AMC invites bids for Rs 584-crore sports complex in Ahmedabad

The civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has invited bids for the construction of a sports complex in Naranpura area at a cost of Rs 584 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had on Monday floated a tender for the ''proposed international sports complex'' and earmarked five empty plots in Naranpura for it, municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar said.

As per the bid document shared by the AMC, the sports complex will be constructed under the Centre's ''Khelo India'' scheme, it was stated.

Notably, the development has come days after an international consultancy firm made a presentation to Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar on infrastructure gap assessment and roadmap for hosting the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat.

In August, the AMC had announced that the Union Ministry of Finance has accorded an administrative approval for the upcoming sports complex to be built at a cost of Rs 584 crore.

The sports complex will be developed as per international standards on nearly 80,000 sq m of land, located behind Vardan Tower in Naranpura, and the venue can host both national and international tournaments, the AMC stated in a release.

Earlier in February, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made an announcement about the sports complex during an event to mark the inauguration of Narendra Modi stadium and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera area of the city.

The premises will have an aquatic complex, a community sports centre, a centre for sports excellence, an indoor multi-sports arena, Fit India zone and outdoor sports area, the release said.

The aquatic complex will have a FINA-approved competition-size swimming pool and diving pool, and will have a spectator capacity of 1,500.

The community sports centre will comprise a multipurpose hall, six badminton courts, six table tennis courts, six carrom tables, nine chess tables and 10 tables for snooker and billiards, it stated.

Apart from this, the Centre of Excellence will have either two basketball courts, two volleyball courts or eight badminton courts at a time, while the complex will have a multipurpose hall for training and warm ups of taekwondo, kabaddi, wrestling and table tennis.

FIT India Zone will comprise a seating area for senior citizens, a skating rink and playgrounds for kabbadi and kho-kho. The complex will have six tennis courts, a basketball court and a volleyball court as an outdoor facility, the release stated.

The upcoming sports complex will be available to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India (SAI) free of cost, and the SAI may run the Centre of Excellence in the sports complex, the civic body has stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)