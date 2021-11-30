Left Menu

Cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha, Andhra coasts Saturday morning: IMD

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra PradeshOdisha coasts around December 4 morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

It said a low pressure layover south Thailand and its neighborhood at 8:30 am. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours.

''Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours,'' an IMD statement said. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coasts around December 4 morning. The Met office predicted ''heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls'' at isolated places over coastal Odisha and ''heavy to very heavy'' rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal, and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

''It is likely that the northeastern states also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5-6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely northeastward movement of the remnant of the system during the same period,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

