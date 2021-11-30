Left Menu

40 civilians killed in JK in terror violence this year so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:57 IST
40 civilians killed in JK in terror violence this year so far: Govt
MoS Home Nityananda Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Centre on Tuesday said as many as 40 civilians were killed and 72 were injured in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir till this month in 2021.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that a total of 348 security personnel and 195 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in last five years in terror-related incidents.

In 2021, till November 15, altogether 40 civilians were killed and 72 others were injured, he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said 40 civilians were killed in 2017, 39 each in 2018 and 2019 and 37 in 2020.

He said 80 security personnel were killed in 2017, 91 in 2018, 80 in 2019, 62 in 2020 and 35 in 2021 so far.

