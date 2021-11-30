Left Menu

Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:49 IST
Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality
Delhi recorded a marginal improvement in air quality on Tuesday due to favourable wind speed, authorities said.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 328. It was 389 on Sunday.

Neighbouring Faridabad (331), Ghaziabad (287), Greater Noida (254), Gurgaon (332) and Noida (291) recorded their air quality in the ''poor'' to ''very poor'' range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The India Meteorological Department said favourable wind speed, up to 12 kmph, aided dispersion of pollutants.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, winds are likely to slow down on December 1-2, reducing ventilation and thus leading to deterioration of the air quality.

Favourable wind speed is expected again from December 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

