MP govt allots Rs 1547 cr to build medical college buildings in 6 districts

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:10 IST
In a major boost for the medical education sector in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Tuesday decided to allocate Rs 1547.45 crore for the construction of six new medical college buildings in the state.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by the CM, and the buildings will come up in Mandla, Singrauli, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch and Mandsaur, a public relation department official said.

The cabinet has given administrative approval of Rs 249.63 crore for Mandla, Rs 258.07 crore for Singrauli, Rs 256.83 crore for Sheopur, Rs 256.55 crore for Rajgarh, Rs 255.78 crore for Neemuch and Rs 270.59 crore for Mandsaur, the official added. PTI MAS BNM BNM BNM

