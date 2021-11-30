Old Goa construction: Govt revokes permission amid protests

The Goa government on Tuesday revoked the technical permission given for an under-construction bungalow in Old Goa amid protests.

State Town and Country Planning Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar told reporters that the permission has been revoked by the department as it was granted based on the documents which were fraudulently produced.

Several villagers have been on a strike in Old Goa for the last seven days demanding demolition of the alleged illegal structure, ground plus one storey bungalow, which has come up next to some world heritage monuments. Aam Aadmi Party leader Amit Palekar has resorted to an indefinite fast over the issue.

The protestors had alleged that this property was being rebuilt by the husband of a BJP spokesman by violating all the norms.

Kavlekar said that the original owners of this property were permitted to repair the structure spread across 50 square metres on the condition that they would obtain a NOC from the National Monument Authority.

He said that that permission was never obtained, and on the other hand, a huge structure of ground plus one storey was being built at that place.

