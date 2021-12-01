Top Five Upcoming Developers Changing the Skyline of Delhi NCR

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MRG World (Gurugram), Whiteland Corporation (Gurugram), Masters Infra (Noida), SKA Group (Noida), and Axon Developers emerged as the 'Top Five Emerging Developers of NCR' in the list announced by a Delhi-based research firm.

The survey was conducted by International Brand & Research Forum (IBRF) across the region with a special focus on projects launched, projects delivered, and progress of the projects as per RERA; IBRF researched the quality & feedback index on various parameters to come up with the result. The prime focus was on the developers operating in Noida and Gurugram market.

Maasters Infra Group, instituted by seasoned professionals and under the patronage of five-decade-old infra company K. R. A. Engineers & Contractors, announced their first commercial project Maasters Capitol Avenue spread over 5 acres in Sector 63, Noida. The project will have office space and retail; the project's total area would be 10,00,000 sq. ft. to be completed in 42 to 45 months. The company says that the total sales realization from the project is between Rs. 800 crore to Rs. 1,000 crore. The Group is also coming up with a residential project and one IT project.

Whiteland Corporation, a real estate development company founded by industry stalwart, Mr. Navdeep JP Sardana unveiled the first look of their maiden commercial project Urban Cubes 71 recently in Gurugram. Some of the brands signed, include Striker, Beer Cafe, Nostalgia, Houz cafe& bar. The project on Golf Course Road Extension, Sector 71, Gurugram, is on a land parcel of about 3 acres acquired from DLF. Urban Cubes 71 is an approved SCO (Shop-cum-Office) development with a total of 34 state-of-art buildings with maximum development facing the main road making it highly attractive. The project is slated to be delivered by October 2022 with a total salable area of 4.5 lac sq. ft. and a projected sales value of Rs. 500 crore.

Realty firm Axon Developers, which has been newly set up by promoters of brokerage firm 360 Realtors, has recently taken over two stressed real estate projects in Delhi-NCR and will invest over Rs. 300 crore to complete them. The company has entered into a development agreement to complete the Keltech Kumar Imperial Green project, comprising 350 flats at Noida extension in Uttar Pradesh. It has fully acquired a retail project 'Manish Gallexie 91', having a 3.5 lakh square feet saleable area, in Gurugram from Manish Buildwell. The company expects the realization of a sale of around Rs. 650 crore from these two projects, of which Rs. 500 crores will come from the retail project. Axon Developers is looking at acquiring more projects in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Lucknow, both through greenfield and brownfield routes.

SKA GROUP was formed to construct a group housing society in Greater Noida-West. SKA Group was started in the year 2012. Recently, the Group announced its luxury residential project, SKA Orion in Sector-143, Noida. Spread over 3.5 acres, the cost of the project is Rs. 400 crores out of which Rs. 300 crore is the cost of construction and Rs. 100 crore is the land cost. The Group is looking at the realization of a total sale of approximately Rs. 450 crore. To be developed in a single phase, the project has 508 units of 3 BHK configuration; the company has launched 380 units of the total stock and will complete the project by 2026. The company has completed four projects in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. All projects are completed on time. Presently, five projects are in progress and all projects are ahead of their schedule.

Catering to the affordable housing segment, MRG World has ensured that they live up to the expectations of the middle class to move into their abodes as soon as possible. The directors - Rajat Goel & Vikas Garg - set up the company with a motive to cater to the segment that has the maximum demand. From the initial days, MRG World ensured that they deliver projects before the promised deadline. The company at the onset decided to stick to the policy of delivering the projects before time. MRG world has sold out three projects in Gurugram - Meridien (755), Ultimus (720), and Balcony (730). The company will deliver these projects ahead of the scheduled deadline in 2022 - Balcony by March 2022, Meridien and Ultimus by December 2022. The company has plans to come up with a project in 30-40 acres with around 6,000 flats in the affordable segment.

