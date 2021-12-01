Left Menu

Over 4,000 bookings, more than Rs 27L revenue from 'people's rest houses': Kerala Tourism Minister

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:35 IST
  Country:
  India

Over 4,000 bookings were made and more than Rs 27 lakh revenue generated in the one month after PWD rest houses in Kerala were opened to the general public, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas said on Wednesday.

More than a month ago, the minister had announced that rest houses in the state of the Public Works Department would be turned into ''people's rest houses'' by improving facilities there.

On Wednesday, in a Facebook post, the minister said that from November 1 to 30, there were 4,604 bookings at these houses and it generated Rs 27,84,213 revenue.

In his post, he also commended the officials who effectively implemented the 'People's Rest House' initiative.

On October 25, the minister had said rest houses would be made easily accessible to the general public through online bookings which would be started from November 1.

He had also said that in order to make the 153 PWD rest houses in the state people-friendly, plans were afoot to ensure good food, better facilities, proper sanitation and cleaner surroundings at these places.

Moreover, those rest houses which have more space or are close to highways would also house ''comfort stations'' for long distance travellers, especially women and children, he had said.

