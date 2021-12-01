Low-pressure area in Arabian sea brings unseasonal rains in Maha
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, its satellite cities, and north Maharashtra received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, the Met department said.
Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra. However, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the east central Arabian Sea. Due to this, scattered to widespread rain with heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over Gujarat, north central Maharashtra and north Konkan on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The wet spell is likely to continue over parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra on December 2, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Arabian Sea
- Maharashtra
- India Meteorological Department (IMD
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
Actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani summoned second time by Mumbai police, she seeks more time
Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 cr from Hardik Pandya at airport
Navi Mumbai jewellery shop robbed of valuables worth over Rs 77 lakh
Youth Cong head accuses Mumbai Cong chief of insulting him, writes to Sonia Gandhi seeking action
Param Bir Singh extortion case: Mumbai Court sends 2 cops to 14 days judicial custody