Low-pressure area in Arabian sea brings unseasonal rains in Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, its satellite cities, and north Maharashtra received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, the Met department said.

Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra. However, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the east central Arabian Sea. Due to this, scattered to widespread rain with heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over Gujarat, north central Maharashtra and north Konkan on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The wet spell is likely to continue over parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra on December 2, it said.

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

 India
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

 Global

