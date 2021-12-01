Left Menu

25 out of 45 warehouse projects in Andhra withdrawn due to unavailability of land: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:33 IST
A total of 25 warehouse projects out of 45 that were sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh under the Warehouse Infrastructure Fund have been withdrawn due to unavailability of land at the proposed locations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The Warehouse Infrastructure Fund (WIF) set up under NABARD aims to provide loans to public and private sectors for construction of warehouses, silos, cold storage and other cold chain infrastructure.

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said 17 out of 45 warehouse projects sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh under the WIF have been completed.

However, 25 projects have been withdrawn due to unavailability of land. These projects were to come up in districts of Chittoor, Guntur, East and West Godavari, Kadapa, Krishna, Nellore, Prakasham and Visakhapatnam, she added.

The minister also said no fresh sanction and re-sanction of projects are being considered at present under the WIF.

