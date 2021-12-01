Left Menu

Punjab will take all steps to become industrial powerhouse of India: Kotli

I am very hopeful that Indias leading industrial houses with nationalinternational presence will soon make Punjab their home with investments...the state government will take all possible steps so that it becomes the countrys industrial powerhouse, he said at an interactive session at Confederation of Indian Industry CII here.For developing urban and industrial infrastructure, the state government has adopted the cluster approach and has augmented the land bank in Punjab to encompass more than 6,000 acres by developing three mega industrial parks in Ludhiana, Bathinda and Patiala, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:10 IST
The Punjab government will take all possible steps to ensure that the state becomes the industrial powerhouse of the country, state's Industries and Commerce Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said on Wednesday. “I am very hopeful that India's leading industrial houses with national/international presence will soon make Punjab their home (with investments)...the state government will take all possible steps so that it becomes the country's industrial powerhouse,'' he said at an interactive session at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

For developing urban and industrial infrastructure, the state government has adopted the cluster approach and has augmented the land bank in Punjab to encompass more than 6,000 acres by developing three mega industrial parks in Ludhiana, Bathinda and Patiala, he said. “As a business-centric government, we have identified the needs of the industry especially in terms of infrastructure, ease of doing business, fiscal & non-fiscal incentives etc,” CII quoted him as saying in a statement. Kotli said the state government has already notified announcements such as abolishment of institutional tax, elimination of 50 per cent electricity fixed charges for medium industries, relaxation of rules for width of approach roads for industries, extension of Punjab Right to Business Act 2020 to expansion units. The Punjab government has recently reached the milestone of having projects worth Rs 1.02 lakh crore under various stages of implementation. More than 52 per cent of these projects have achieved commercial production and another 36 per cent are in various stages of construction, he said. Bhavdeep Sardana, Chairman, CII, Punjab said, “Though the successive governments have tried adopting the path of reforms in some key sectors such as governance, agriculture, power & industry, we feel there is a considerable scope of improvement in our implementation strategies. Besides, irrespective of government in power, continuity in policies & programmes would help us in achieving the desired results.” PTI SUN ANU ANU

