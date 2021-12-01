Left Menu

Areca, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:59 IST
Areca, coconut prices
Following are prices of areca and coconut.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 49,500 to Rs 52,500 model Rs 51,500 New Supari : Rs 37,500 to Rs 43,500 model Rs 42,000 Koka : Rs 32,500 to Rs 38,000 model Rs 35,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

