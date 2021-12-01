Maha: Mild tremors recorded in Palghar district
Palghar district of Maharashtra experienced two mild tremors on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.No casualty or damage to property was reported due to the tremors that hit in the span of 15 minutes, said Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of the District Disaster Cell.
- Country:
- India
Palghar district of Maharashtra experienced two mild tremors on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported due to the tremors that hit in the span of 15 minutes, said Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of the District Disaster Cell. A tremor of 4.0 magnitude was experienced at 3.43 pm, while the second one of 3.9 magnitude was felt at 3.57 pm, he said. Dahanu and Talasari talukas have been experiencing tremors since 2018 and more than 270 tremors of varying intensity have been felt so far, causing damages to houses in some cases. Tremors are experienced in the villages of Dhundalwadi, Zai, Bordi, Dahanu, Dhakti Dahanu and Dapchari, with Dhundalwadi being the epicentre and having experienced the maximum of tremors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bordi
- Dhakti Dahanu
- Talasari
- Maharashtra
- Dahanu
- Vivekanand Kadam
- Dhundalwadi
- Dapchari
ALSO READ
5 killed, 7 injured as MUV overturns after tyre burst in Maharashtra
Vidarbha stun Maharashtra by 7 wickets, enter quarters
Vidarbha stun Maharashtra by 7 wickets to enter quarters; Kerala, Karnataka too win
Welspun gets letter from Maharashtra for opening Amravati road project
JMM blockades Tata factories to protest shifting of TCPL HQ to Maharashtra