Man killed, son injured in landslide in HP's Kinnaur

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:01 IST
A 30-year-old man was killed and his son critically injured as boulders hit their car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday evening, a state disaster management official said.

The incident took place in Kachrang village in Nichar tehsil.

Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Nathpa village, died, while his son Arnav was injured in the incident, the official said.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

