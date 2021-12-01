Man killed, son injured in landslide in HP's Kinnaur
A 30-year-old man was killed and his son critically injured as boulders hit their car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday evening, a state disaster management official said.
The incident took place in Kachrang village in Nichar tehsil.
Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Nathpa village, died, while his son Arnav was injured in the incident, the official said.
