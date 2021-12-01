Left Menu

Clashes over Iran-Afghanistan's 'border misunderstanding' ended

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:17 IST
Clashes over Iran-Afghanistan's 'border misunderstanding' ended
Iran's border forces and Afghanistan's Taliban ended clashes over a "border misunderstanding" near the Afghan province of Nimroz, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday.

"The clashes ended and Iran is discussing the dispute over the border with the Taliban," Tasnim said, adding that reports over the capture of an Iranian border camp by the Taliban were false.

