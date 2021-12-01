Pune witnesses wet start to December

Pune city on Wednesday witnessed the highest rainfall on a single day in December in the last seven years, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Shivajinagar area recorded 33.8 mm of rainfall in 12 hours till 8.30 pm. On December 13, 2014, Pune had recorded 53.1 mm rain, an official said. ''The temperature dropped by five to six degrees in the city. The ghat (hilly) section will receive rain for the next two days along with fog,'' he said.

The climatic conditions will remain more or less same for the next 24 hours, and the weather is expected to improve after Thursday with dry weather conditions predicted from Friday onwards, he added.

"For the first time after monsoon season a low pressure belt was formed over south-east and east central Arabian Sea which led to a dip in the temperature along with the rain,'' said the official.

