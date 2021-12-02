Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-US climate envoy Kerry says China, India, Russia must do more to tackle warming

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 00:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that big greenhouse gas emitting countries like China, India, Russia and others must move faster to help the world avert the worst impacts of global warming.

"And we have to help them," Kerry said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

He said Washington was engaging with countries to help them accelerate a transition to cleaner forms of energy. He added that private investment in clean energy technology was also crucial to addressing climate change. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

