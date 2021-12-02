Left Menu

PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:47 IST
PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related issues in the country (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting on the cyclone-related situation in the country, sources said on Thursday.

Modi was being briefed by top officials on the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal that could affect north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

With the IMD forecast of a cyclonic storm reaching Odisha coast on December 4, the state government on Wednesday had asked collectors of 13 districts to prepare for evacuation of the people and has chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation.

The forecast said that the low pressure area in south Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move towards the coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4 and the Coast Guard has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures in the eastern coast keeping it in view.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

