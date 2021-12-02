Left Menu

Cyclone threat: East Coast Railway cancels 95 trains for three days

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:11 IST
The East Coast Railway on Thursday said it has cancelled operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday in the wake of predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast.

As a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers, 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region have been cancelled from December 2-4, an ECoR statement said.

The India Meteorological Department said as of 12.43 pm, the low pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea has moved west-northwestwards and become a well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, the weather office said.

“Then, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to reach… south Odisha coast around December 4 morning,” the IMD said.

