Maha: Raigad records 64.6 mm rain in 24 hours; crop damage reported
The weather department has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Raigad district, which has recorded 64.66 mm rain in the last 24 hours, an official said on Thursday.
The unseasonal showers have damaged the crops in the district, the official said.
Crops such as mango and white onion have been damaged, he said, adding that paddy, which was ready for harvest, was also destroyed in the rains.
The district has recorded 64.66 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Panvel recording the highest at 84 mm, followed by Murud with 76 mm, while Mahad reported the lowest at 48 mm rain, the official said.
