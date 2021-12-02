Left Menu

Maha: Raigad records 64.6 mm rain in 24 hours; crop damage reported

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:12 IST
Maha: Raigad records 64.6 mm rain in 24 hours; crop damage reported
  • Country:
  • India

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Raigad district, which has recorded 64.66 mm rain in the last 24 hours, an official said on Thursday.

The unseasonal showers have damaged the crops in the district, the official said.

Crops such as mango and white onion have been damaged, he said, adding that paddy, which was ready for harvest, was also destroyed in the rains.

The district has recorded 64.66 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Panvel recording the highest at 84 mm, followed by Murud with 76 mm, while Mahad reported the lowest at 48 mm rain, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021