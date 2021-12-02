Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

The Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has received an administrative sanction of Rs 85 crore through the dam rehabilitation and improvement project, a senior official said on Thursday. The irrigation department has decided to undertake improvement works at the dam and complete them in the next four to five years, the official from the department said.

''We have received an administrative sanction for nearly Rs 85 crore. We are going to set up various instruments over the dam for its safety and study the possible losses if a flood situation arises,'' said S K Sabbinwar, superintending engineer of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA). The system to measure seepage (phreatic line) of the dam will undergo revamp, he said, adding that the funds will also be used to strengthen the access road to the dam and the road that runs over the dam. A network of CCTV cameras will be installed and fencing will come up in the area that is out of bounds for tourists, Sabbinwar said.

''We will also study the probable losses in the dam area if the reservoir breaks. It will take at least four to five years to complete all the work,'' he said. The official further said that a drone survey will be done of canals, and the process may take eight to nine months.

