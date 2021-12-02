Delhi records season's lowest maximum temperature

Delhi witnessed the lowest maximum temperature of the season so far on Thursday as it plummeted five notches below normal and settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius even as the weather office predicted foggy days ahead.

Senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani said it was a cold day in the national capital as the drop in the maximum temperature was five degrees from the season's average.

''The maximum temperature settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. It is the season's lowest maximum temperature so far. More colder days are ahead,'' Jenamani told PTI.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The IMD said there will be shallow to moderate fog over the city for the next two days.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday, it added.

The city also witnessed light rains on Thursday, IMD officials said.

Relative humidity oscillated between 81 per cent and 94 per cent, the IMD said.

