Central Vista project of national importance, all measures taken to ensure no pollution:Centre to SC

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the construction of the new Parliament building and Central Vista avenues is a project of national importance and all measures are being taken to ensure that no pollution is caused.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in an affidavit also submitted that construction activities in the national capital region are being undertaken by the Centre in two parts.

''The first part of construction relates to the new Parliament building and Central Vista avenues which are projects of national importance while the second part is Metro Rail, Railways, Airports, ISBTs, etc,'' it said.

The Centre said that apart from the above all other construction activities being carried out by CPWD in Delhi and NCR Region were stopped in compliance with the order of the Commission for Air Quality Management. “I state and submit that so far as the Parliamentary building and the Central Vista avenue site is concerned, it complies with Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and each and every condition which is put to ensure that it does not cause any pollution,” Director, Central Vista, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said. The affidavit said that in so far as the construction of the new Parliament Building and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue is concerned, all the measures as contemplated under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules have been complied with.

It said that measures like use of anti-smog gun, mist spray system, use of dust suppressant like magnesium chloride, use of conveyor belt to transfer construction material, keeping all construction material in wet condition, etc are being taken.

The affidavit has been filed in compliance with the apex court's November 29, 2021 order in which it had directed the Centre to respond to issues related to construction activities including the Central Vista project under its domain.

The top court had asked the Centre to file an affidavit in response to a plea seeking urgent steps to improve the air quality of Delhi-NCR.

All other construction activities that were being carried out by CPWD in Delhi and NCR Region were stopped in compliance with the direction passed by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, the affidavit said.

